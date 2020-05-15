Origins’ based on the saga ‘The curse’

Has recently gone on sale The curse, latest installment film of one of the franchises most famous horror, but fans of this saga are in luck because in Netflix we’re going to be able to see the beginnings of this story in the new series of japanese Ju-On: The Origins.

The legendary franchise japanese horror has become a great success all over the world, and this has facilitated that get now have its first adaptation as a series. How can the people persecuted by this house to escape his curse? And what type of shady incident occurred in this house, damn in the past? All of that what you will discover in Ju-On: The Origins the 3 of July in Netflix:

It all started with the horror movie japanese Ju-On: Grudge of Takashi Shimizu. The franchise japanese Ju-On it has 8 movies in their country of origin, without having a crossover or remakes us. The american film of 2004, also directed by Shimizuwas starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as Karen, an exchange student who takes a job as a social worker in Japan to get a credit social. When you enter the house you have been allocated discovers an elderly american, Emma, that you are in a state catatonic, while the rest of the house seems to be deserted and abandoned, and ends up having to face a supernatural power more terrifying than they ever could have imagined. Gellar repeated also in the sequel of 2006, but not in the third installment of 2009, which was directly to format home.

Although the saga of classic horror japanese Ju-on it is based on real events that occurred over 40 years ago, the truth is more chilling still. For this new series have been inspired by what inspired you to turn to Shimizu to create the saga, although it is away from the sequels and remakes to go to the base of it all. The plot will focus on Odajima, a researcher in paranormal, and Haruka Honjo, a tv star, who begin to witness supernatural phenomena that come up to a house cursed.

The supporting cast features star japanese Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Kai Inowaki, Tokio Emoto, Nariko Being and Kana Kurashina.

