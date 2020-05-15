Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård will star new Robert Eggers

The Lighthouse still not reached the cinemas, but Robert Eggers already have on the look at your next project.

From Variety have the director of The Witch is working on a new film called The Northman, that you just ensure Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge) and Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan) to interpret to their main characters.

In parallel, the production of the film is also negotiating to have Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Bill Skarsgård (It) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse ).

The Northman it will be directed by Eggers, with a script co-written by him and Sjón, a novelist and poet of icelandic. While Lars Knudsen is responsible for the production and New Regency’s financing.

According to the history offered by Variety, the film is described as “a saga of revenge viking set in Iceland at the beginning of X century”. But for now there are no more specific details about the plot.