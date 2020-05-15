“Never go outside with a guy like him”

MADRID, 9 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

After the premiere on the 4th of July Stranger Things 3 on Netflixactress Evan Rachel Wood it took the social networks to give your opinion about one of the characters of the series. The protagonist of Westworld criticized the dangerous and toxic attitude of Jim Hopper (David Harbor) to Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

“You should never go out with a guy as the police of Stranger Things“warned Wood to your Twitter followers. “The extreme jealousy and violent reactions are not flattering or attractive, as they make you believe on tv. That’s all,” he said.

Many fans of the series criticized Wood for overreact to a tv seriesbut the actress did not hesitate to respond. “Yes, I am aware that it is ‘just a number’ and is set in the 80sbut this too was unacceptable, but that is exactly my point. It’s just a series and this is a gentle reminder not to fall into this shit in real life”, he said.

Following the comments, the interpreter claimed to have been attacked by “abusers” through the social network. “Even I said I was a bad guy or that dejarais watching the series. But unfortunately the abusers listen to an attack and want to fight. Proving my point with your own response“, he added.

The behavior of Hopper in Stranger Things 3 has surprised many fans. The character is presented as more angry and dominant than in previous seasonsespecially when it comes to forbid his daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) go out with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), which has led critics to point out the “double standard sexist“displayed by the police in the new chapters.