NBA: why does not appear even for a second the ex-wife of Jordan in The Last Dance?

Qhe is the person with the most and best, has known Michael Jordanbut it does not appear for even a second in the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ over the last year in the Bulls of the former player. The silence of Juanita Vanoy (1959), the woman that was married for 17 years, I could have given a lot of play. It was his partner, his confidant, the mother of his children, and, in the opinion of many, that kept the myth with the feet on the ground.

I’ve always heard experienced journalists to say that Juanita was the wise owl on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its worst face. Why is he not in the film?, do not a single mention? It is curious” Dave Zirin (sports Editor at The Nation)

Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation, throwing the question into the air on the networks: “I’ve Always heard experienced journalists to say that Juanita was the wise owl on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its worst face. Why is he not in the film?, do not a single mention? It is curious”, he wondered on Twitter, as do many fans and viewers of the series, missed by its absence. It is as if he never existed.

No one explains why it appears in the documentary, Juanita, who lived on his side his transformation into a star, and your personal growth. Strange that you appear your mother, your brother and even ex-partners of their partners, such as Carmen Electra. And Juanita no trace. Damon Amendolara, host sports CBS Radio, gave his version: “Let’s be honest, it’s not part of ‘The Last Dance’ to protect Michael. Or she would not do it, or Michael did not want him to do it. Is a significant gap. There is No doubt”.

He was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children. We had the narrators that we wanted and I think that we have told the story from all points of view” Jason Heir (Director of The Last Dance)

The director of The Last Dance, Jason’s Heir, he wanted to downplay the absence of the ex-wife of Jordan in the documentary: “I was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children. We had the narrators that we wanted and I think that we have told the story from all points of view”said in The Athletic. It is true that neither Juanita nor Yvette, his second wife, appear, but he missed the truth in what their children, because yes spoke with them. At least one, Marcus, the medium, asked for in the dedes social emitiesen his words about his father. But his request was not honoured.

Let’s be honest, it’s not part of ‘The Last Dance’ to protect Michael. Or she would not do it, or Michael did not want him to do. Is a significant gap. There is No doubt” Damon Amendolara (Presenter sports CBS Radio)

The wild imaginings about the absence of Juanita in the documentary don’t stop continue. There are those who points out that after his millionaire divorce, which saw 168 million, signed a confidentiality clause to never reveal any intimate aspect of her famous ex-husband at the cost of losing that money. That would explain why it has rejected deals worth millions in the past few years by revealing stories of the private life between the two. Others argue that it was Jordan who vetoed his presence in the tape when asked by the director of the same. And there are those who think that it was our own Juanita refused to participate in the show. Only they know the real reason.

Subscribe to the Newsletter, Basket BRAND and receive in your e-mail, from Monday to Sunday and the early hours of the morning, the exclusive news, interviews, reports, graphics, and videos that will mark the day in the NBA, Liga Endesa, Euroleague, and the rest of the world of the basket.