Miranda Kerr asks that it is not related to Justin Bieber

If you of Justin Bieber (20) and Orlando Bloom (37) is just becoming the soap opera of the summer, since I noticed that we’re not going to miss a single chapter. And is that we are surprised that, in the XXI century, two men fight for two women as in the best novels of layer and sword. Only that, instead of the sword, they used the cuffs, and… a mobile phone to upload photos to Instagram.

To us Justin certainly seems to us a boy from a box on the ear, but for other reasons that I came back to tell. The singer and the actor crossed over to the doors of the restaurant, Cipriani, in Ibiza, the same as that frequented by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and according to some witnesses, Justin gave him a shove for the purpose of Orlando. Both got you into wild discussion that Orlando ended with a punch. The reason we met him shortly after, when the idol of the young women hung up in your account of Instagram a photo of Miranda Kerr (31).

Now is when you tap to go back a long time ago. Orlando and Miranda, who are parents of a child of three years old, Flynn, they were married until October of 2013, at which time they divorced amicably. A year before, however, the model was photographed at the exit of a hotel with Justin. She had already confessed to being a big fan of their music, so the rumors about a possible relationship not did more than skyrocket.

To get even more complicated thing, this year Orlando has begun to relate with Selena Gomez. The actress and singer, who is girlfriend or ex-girlfriend of Justin in function of the day of the week, found in the actor a shoulder on which to cry every time that Justin happened to misbehave with her. So show some photographs in which you see them together.

Although some international media they speak of an infidelity multiple, Miranda has already been quick to make public through his lawyer a letter in the claims that everything that has been said about Justin and her are no more than lies and character assassination and asks you not to relate with him more. The mass phenomenon of youth has not had to wait for these statements to check out the photo of the model of his account of Instagram, did so on their own initiative. Yes, replaced the snapshot by another of Orlando in which she seemed to be crying to make fun of him.

Orlando, for its part, still has not ruled on the issue, but it is speculated they could be living a romance with Nina Dobrev, one of the protagonists of the series ‘vampire diaries’. The actors met during the International Convention of Comic of San Diego (California). According to a report in the newspaper ‘New York Daily News’ quoting eyewitnesses agreed on some festivals and were very complicit and cheerful. “They were dancing close together, joking, laughing and susurrándose things to the ear. Orlando tends to be very reserved, but he didn’t hesitate to dance with Nina her by the waist. In that moment, it was as if they were about to kiss”. Do you will be replacing the actress of her recent breakup with fellow actor Ian Somerhalder? To see if at the end we will have to add new characters to the soap opera.