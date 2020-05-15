Miley Cyrus, Chiara Ferragni, Kris Jenner, in the parade of Tom Ford

It has been in the parade Tom Ford held in Los Angeles, where they have brought together different personalities for a common cause: fashion. The 2020 is starting strong for the various red carpet that have been and will be, as for example the Oscar, what makes that now, more than ever, pay attention to the looks that carry the celerities of the time, because it coincides with the season of the fashion weeks in different places of the world. Miley Cyrus is one of them, and has not hesitated to invest in basic black, a mono palazzo with neckline in beak combined with double belt buckle and golden as an accessory a mini bag from the american designer.

Have also formed part of the event Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonetthat have opted for outfits more casual. In the case of him, jersey, and black pants and jacket with red, and in it, a dress with details ethnic golden and a coat midi black. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has posed with the elegance that characterizes the photocall of the prestigious firm. He has done so wearing a long dress of purple sequins, roses and lilacs. A design with a plunging neckline and slit up the side, that has ceased to see the shoe on which it has bet, sandals purple satin.

The actor Matt Bomer has worn a casual look more elegant. A jersey of swan-neck chocolate brown and a pair of pants with pin stripe in color dark gray. In addition, he has completed the set with a hunter skin effect, also in brown, and some black boots. Although there have been a couple that has been at the center of all eyes that is the Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. In fact, to achieve this at every event that they attend thanks to the naturalness they possess, as shown through the social networks.

The influencer Italian and the singer have posed together with a ‘total looks’ of Tom Ford. He has opted for a black suit blazer and trousers, while the entrepreneur will do so with a two pieces of suede in blue color formed by jacket and trousers. In addition, he has chosen to wear some shoes destalonados with a zebra print. In terms of add-ons, a few modest earrings and a hand bag silver full fringe, a detail that has put the touch of glamor to a set untainted.