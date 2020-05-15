Love. Wedding. Random. new Netflix movie: romantic comedy with Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin | Cinema and series

Love. Wedding. Random. it is not a great movie, that should be clear from the beginning so do not create expectations that you’re not allowed to enjoy it. However, the story ensures you spend a good time during his nearly two hours of duration.

The tape Netflix recently premiered is situated basically in Italy, more specifically in the wedding of the sister of Jack. This place will be the scene of a series of mix-ups by the work of chance, however, the film will explore only two possible outcomes.

“Two alternative versions of the same wedding in which Jack, brother of the bride, will have to deal with an ex-girlfriend of a little altered, an unwanted guest who keeps a secret, a sleeping pill in the wrong place and the girl who planted it. Each one with a different ending,” says the synopsis official film.

As mentioned above, we’re talking about a romantic comedy fearless and fun that will keep you entertained. It is not a masterwork of cinema, nor is it shaping up to be nominated for the Oscar, but assures you the suspense and the laughs. We should also mention that it has a very rapid pace, so when you least expect, you will already be immersed in the center of the plot.

As additional data we should mention that the remake of the feature film French Plan table 2012 is among the most watched content on the streaming platform and in the Top 10 of our country. Without doubt, it is the perfect ribbon for these days of confinement and for this reason, nobody wanted to miss it.