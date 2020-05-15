Look how it looks like Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt

(CNN) — Elle Fanning won the challenge of the doppelganger.

The actress imitated Brad Pitt, the former spouse of his co-star in Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, and the like Fanning with Pitt was quite successful.

Fanning recently appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she explained that she and her colleagues from the cast of his series “The Great” Hulu participated in the viral challenge.

He lifted his phone to show a photo side-by-side Pitt and she dressed like Pitt, with sport sunglasses, a hat and a beard.

“That’s Brad Pitt in his phase of beard, when I used braids of beard,” said the 22-year old man. “And basically we did this on the set. It was called Doppelganger Challenge, and the cast of ‘The Crown’ did, too.”

Fanning explained that the makeup artists of “The Great” also worked on “The Crown”, so that there was a bit of friendly competition between the two historical series.

“We win absolutely,” he said. “We did everything possible, the cast. We had a group conversation, in the guise of celebrities, people of, you know, different characters in movies”.

Fanning also dressed as the character Bill the Butcher (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) from the movie “Gangs of New York”.