Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch gather for an afternoon of games

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are enjoying a well deserved vacation, and as good best friends yesterday reunited to spend the day together. Thanks to a photo and a video shared by Lili in their stories of Instagramwe saw how well that went in his meeting.

On the 12th of January Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch gathered to spend a very fun day. Lili Reinhart shared a photo on their stories of Instagram where appear the three very comfortable in an armchair, completely relaxed.

After, Lili he shared a video where are depicted playing a game of mimicry, in which Camila Mendes jumped up and down while the others tried to guess what it was. “Elliptical”, “bunny” and “this is who I am on a pogo stick” were some of the responses that they gave.

Camila he also shared a stories in Instagram where Lili appears by mimicry, in which he called his interpretation of Fish and Chips a “dance interpretation”. Without a doubt Lili he did his best to represent a meal.