Launch trailer for “Teen Spirit,” starring Elle Fanning

The first trailer of the movie “Teen Spirit” starring Elle Fanningthe sister of the actress Dakota Fanningbecause it is already in social networks.

In the tape that marks the feature film debut of director Max Minghella, it tells the story of “Violet” a shy teenager who aspires to escape his small town and make his dream of singing.

With the help of his mentor, “Vlad”, will participate in a local contest that will test your integrity, talent and ambition. The preview shows scenes where “Violet” show your strength, because competition will be applicant and you will have to sing from the heart.

The film will feature a soundtrack of pop, which emphasizes “Dancing on my own”, of the Swedish singer Robyn, with the auditioned “Violet”.

The film debuted at the International Film Festival of Toronto in 2018. The cast is conformed by Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zñatko Burci and Agnieszka Grochowska. The production is run by Fred Berger (“The Land”).

The lesser of the Fanning he has participated in movies such as “Super 8”, “Maleficent”, “A Zoo at home” and “I am Sam”, and as a voice actress in the tape animated “My neighbor Totoro”.

“Teen Spirit” was released in the united States in April of 2019.

AC