Kris Jenner wears a black dress from Reem Acra in wedding of Jennifer Lawrence

Kris Jenner attended the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence in Rhode Island and, for the choice of dress, he took as a model the style of one of the celebrities most critically acclaimed of the last few months: Jennifer Lopez. Yes, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian, wore a dress black Reem Acra long sleeve, to the ground, and with sweetheart neckline, rhinestones in silver. A model similar to that worn by Jennifer Lopez during the People Choice Awards, 2017.

Jennifer Lopez in a black dress from Reem Acra, of his collection of winter 2017. © Getty images

Kris Jenner is a great friend of Jennifer Lawrence, along with other celebrities that attended yesterday to her wedding with Cooke Maroney, as Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, among others. Therefore, the entrepreneur escaped the birthday party 39 of her daughter Kim Kardashian to attend the wedding of Lawrence in a dress that has not ceased to attract attention.

The black dress, with a sweetheart neckline and is less marked than the original (yeah, like that Jennifer Lopez has accustomed us, style revival) , Jenner combined with a handbag Saddle Dior black color. J. what, in contrast, opted for a clutch silvery, darker on the neckline of rhinestones to the dress. Other important accessories for an event are the outstanding, and Kris Jenner took some of the beads. In terms of footwear, the length of the dress fails to appreciate, however, shoes high heels in silver or black are the ideal for this type of outfits.

The hairstyle, faithful to his style, he took it in court bob, and in dark shades like brown. Unlike Jennifer Lopez, who preferred a low ponytail in clear tones. Your beauty look, was as elegant as the dress itself: outlined black on the eye contour, shades of gray and black, and as part infallible: a lip matte with a little bit of gloss.