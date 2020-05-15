Katie Holmes wears a white dress to a charity event in New York

The talented actress Katie Holmesknow that to impose a new trend -at least in terms of fashion – it is imperative that you see very well. This has been achieved with a gown snow-white. What?, I do believe that was a wedding?! Think twice.

Take into account that this comes from the celeb that transformed a bralette in a garment and in addition to, now has given with a white dress we can get an appointment. The place where you decided to display it at a charity event in New York, where he went to be part of the people that showed their support to those affected by the fires in Australia.

Katie Holmes wearing a black coat and a white dress with flounces © SplashNews.com

It is as well as Katie Holmes goes for white dresses

The celeb as has been seen previously with dresses in shades of níveosbut while these are closer to a tunic, this one has several details more feminine perfect for a woman who likes this type of aesthetic.

The actress has a slim figure, which does not protrude excessively in dimensions. That is why both the garments as thin as slacks look considerably well. And not to speak of this. That white dress with the detail of the ruching throughout the design, it becomes love at first sight for our closets…

Katie Holmes wearing a white dress with flounces to a charity event in New York © Raymond Hall

Neckline with one shoulder uncovered also makes the difference in this model, which shows a detail of her lingerie… who said you can’t wear a bra and spaghetti straps contrasting with your black dress?

In the front divides your silhouette, while the ends to give it definition by adding this detail to the sides, recreating only in a very subtle way the folds in the arms. If you remember, these flounces come from the beginning of 2000, with an appearance temporarily in 2010, what has made you come back?

It is as well as the ruching on a garment, favor the female silhouette

Depending on genetics, diet and daily routine, women have different silhouettes, however, there is something to all of them favors: the pucker. This manages to define the female body in a way much more effective than it would a garment that is simply adjusted. To add to that, gives it a touch more feminine and casualone might say that this simple detail made the difference in this dress that led to Katie Holmes (forget about this, we could have a wedding dress in front). What can you bring to an appointment or even important event, and know that you will be the talk of the table…

Although it is a detail that comes and goes, we do not lose the hope that it will be one of the trends that we will see as a favorite of 2020… word of it-girl.

Katie Holmes coming to a charity event with a white dress, long and with ruching in the design © Raymond Hall

