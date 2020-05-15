Katie Holmes has been with the skirt that you’ll love (or hate) this fall

The boho chic it seems to have come to stay (one more time). While the summer is just around the corner, the brands and, by the looks of it, the celebrities they already have their sights set on the autumn. This has shown Katie Holmes with his most recent look to be seen walking the streets of New York.

The actress combined with a light shirt style hippie to.k.to boho and also chic designer Ulla Johnson, to join the trend that is so in fashion these days, with a skirt of the same firm, of inspiration ochenterain washed denimof long midi and silhouette also bohemia. Holmes completed the look with a boots vinotinto that, immediately, made us wonder how long it takes for the fall.

Read also: Forget the mom jeans. These culottes Katie Holmes are all that you’ll want to wear this summer

Katie Holmes with blouse and skirt from Ulla Johnson. © Startraks Photo/Shutterstock

The skirtthe undisputed protagonist of the whole look, took role by be a different proposition, a most urban version of what could have been a skirt hippie more, that reminds eighties and glamour of excess, that you love or hate, feelings that we suspect will generate this model in the next few months, because believe us, we will see skirts of this style and we’ll talk about them.

With the rise of the tie dyecousin brother of the jeans washedmore nostalgia for the closet of our mothers, it is not unreasonable to assume that in the next season we will look at the seventy and the eighties to hide from the cold and dress with the best style.

Subscribe to our newsletter! Receive in your email news, articles, videos and images more Vogue of the week.