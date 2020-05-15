Karol G, and Christina Aguilera shine at the premiere of “The Addams Family”

The singers latina Karol G and Christina Aguilera shone at the world premiere in Los Angeles (EU)”The Addams Family“the new animated film that retrieves one of the families much more sinister and fun of the film.

The cinemas Westfield Century City in the californian city hosted the first screening of this animated film is that you will come to the big screen in an official way next Friday October 11.

Karol G captivated today the attention of the photographers of the red carpet with a colorful set consisting of a jacket or low-necked sky-blue and a few pants and black boots.

The colombian artist is part of the soundtrack of “The Addams Family“with the theme “My Family“which is accompanied by Migos, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia.

For its part, Christina Aguilera paid today homage to Morticia Addams with a long and elegant black dress, which contrasted with her blonde hair and that was finished off with a large pendant is also black.

Aguilera has left also its mark on the soundtrack of this film thanks to the song “Haunted Heart“.

Also spent today on the red carpet, the actress Latin Aimee Garcia, who has lent his voice to the character of Denise in the original version of “The Addams Family“.

The margin of the top hispanic stars to join, the “premiere” of “The Addams Family” featured today with figures of Hollywood as Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Snoop Dogg or Finn Wolfhard, all of them members of the cast that has doubled in English this tape animated.

Directed by the filmmakers Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, “The Addams Family“returns to theaters, in a very few weeks of that it is celebrated throughout the world, Halloween, to the unique, dark and funny Addams family with unforgettable characters like Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday or Pugsley.

On this occasion, the Addams must do everything possible to fit in and adapt as they can in a neighborhood very normal in their peculiar customs and way of being do not pass anything unnoticed.

