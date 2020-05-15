Justine Henin and Simona Halep speak about his first Grand Slam

There is No better time for an indefinite hiatus from the circuit to reflecttry to take steps forward to becoming a better player. In addition, this quarantine is giving us the chance to see great conversations between legends of the sport. The last one was between Justine Heninthe seven-time champion of Grand Slams, and the current world no. 2 and two-time champion, Simona Halep. In it he not only confessed to the Romanian who felt devotion by the tennis of Justine; they also discussed what it means to conquer for the first time a Major.

And that is to win a Grand Slam it is, for many, what separates a great player from one of the best, the milestone to achieve to enter automatically in the Olympus of tennis. Not all knew how to handle it to perfection; the pressure after making it is immense, all over the world are fixed on you, and you analyzed and judged. Will you be just the product of two great weeks, or you’ll have the consistency to keep going? It spoke to Justine Henin, who was crowned for the first time in the clay of Paris.

“The first Grand Slam was a dream come truebut I wanted to compete with the best, and I wanted to go further, learn more. I wanted to try to push myself more to see where it could go. Mainly, my dream was to win Roland Garros and winning the others, but the plan was not very clear. Later in that year (2003) I won the Us Open and a few months later I got the Australian Open. I was only 21 years old, but I’ve always had luck and I was able to have the feet on the ground. What was happening was incredible, but at the same time I was still stuck in my bubble. That, the be concentrated and busy in my goals was something that helped me a lot.

I never felt that winning my first Grand Slam I could relax. It’s not going in my personality. It is clear that, ex post, after winning seven and more years on the circuit, a yes that was more relaxing, the circuit became more hard, it was harder to live with the pressure. When you’ve given everything for the tennis, sometimes you have the feeling of having played for your life every game. I loved the competition, being there, and I accepted that it is not always going to be simple to win. Sometimes for young players it is difficult to understand that this is a long ride, with comings and goings, and the important thing is to be regular in your emotions“.

That little “stick” to the generation of today’s youth does not apply to Simona Halep, which also had its christening in the major leagues in Roland Garros after many years looking for it. “I had heard that some players, after winning the first Grand Slam, is depressed. Imagine that it is something incredible, and, later, realize that it is not for both. That to me is not happened to me. I felt normal, nothing changed. In fact, as I thought, to take the step to the next level.

Meanwhile, people came and said to me: “now you’ve won your first Grand Slam, since you can relax a little bit more”. I said it and I thought: “oh, that is not so!”because every party can feel the pressure. You have to accept it and look out for in general, go to the general. That is something that I learned from Darren (Cahill), take into account everything, not just specific facts. So after that Grand Slam, I would say that, live like that before and nothing has changed. I became more secure with myself, I felt satisfied and proud of what I did, but the pressure is still there. In fact, after talking about this, because I feel that I want my third Grand Slam (laughter)”.