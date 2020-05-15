Judy Greer joins the drama out of boxing “Flint Strong”



Por:@ArielBaelish

Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar in Mudbound, for best photography and was also responsible for the photography in Black Panther Marvel, is making his debut as a director in Flint Strong. The Oscar winner, Barry Jenkins, wrote the adapted screenplay of the documentary boxing 2015 T-REX performed by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper.

The documentary T-REX continues to Claressa “T-REX” Shields, 17, a native of Michigan whose dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an olympic gold medal in boxing have become a reality in the Olympic Games of London in 2012. Universal acquired the rights to the life of Shields and the rights of the documentary in 2016. Greer joins Ryan Destiny (Fox’s Star and Freeform”s adult-ish) who plays Claressa “T-REX” Shields, and Ice Cube, who plays her coach Jason Crutchfield.

Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips, The Social Network, Moneyball) will produce through their productions, Michael de Luca along with Jenish and Elishia Holmes of De Luca Productions. Canepari, Cooper, and Sue Jaye Johnson will be the executive producers. The SEVP of production of Universal’s Erik Baiers, and the executive creative Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the study.

Before the pandemic COVID-19, the cameras rolled in Flint Strong in Toronto. It is expected that the filming will resume there once you have restrictions lifted, and the whole team can return with safety.

Greer starred in the blockbuster Universal 2018 of Halloween, and re-interpret their role as Karen Strode alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming sequel, Universal / Miramax / Blumhouse Halloween Kills. It can also be seen in the Showtime series Kidding, next to Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener. Greer was nominated for an award set SAG for her role in The descendants of Alexander Payne. Recently starred Buffaloed alongside Zoey Deutch and Jermaine Fowler, as well as the biographical film of Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean Driven next to Jason Sudeikis and Lee Pace, which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2018. Greer also starred in Where d You of Richard Linklater Go, Bernadette next to Cate Blanchett.

During the past eleven years, Greer has played the role of Cheryl in the comedy Archer Archer, and also the main role of the Moon in the children’s program on PBS, Let’s Go Moon. Previously, Greer starred in the comedy series from FX ,Married, along with Nat Faxon and has been in Arrested Development from Netflix, Hulu’s Casual, CBS ’Two and a Half Men and Showtime”s Masters of Sex.

Greer made his debut as a film director with A Happening of Monumental Proportions in 2017. Produced by Artists First and Depth of Field, the film stars Common, Bradley Whiteford, Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Anders Holm, Katie Holmes, Rob Riggle and Storm Reid. . The film premiered at the Film Festival in Bentonville in may of 2017, where he won the award for Audience Spotlight.

In 2012, he made his Broadway debut alongside Katie Holmes in Dead Accounts and in 2014, he released his first book, I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star.