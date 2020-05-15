James Cameron confesses that she is a great fan of the film ‘Resident Evil’

The director of “Avatar” and “Titanic” says that the saga of Milla Jovovich is your “guilty pleasure”

Sagas such as Terminator or films like Aliens: The Return and Avatar have been devoted to James Cameron as one of the most great (not to say the ms large) maker ttulos of the action of the story.

While wheel-the four sequelae of Avatar that are underway and that estrenarn in cinemas from December 2021, he has spoken with the people of the Empire and has stated that she is a great fan of the “Resident Evil”, the adaptation cinematogrfica of the saga of Capcom.

“… one of my “guilty pleasures” is the “Resident Evil”, I think that you are very well-made. See the actress Michelle Rodriguez in it, movindose as if it were a creature wild I love it”

Rodriguez already busy working with James Cameron in the first installment of Avatar and acompaaba to Milla Jovovich in the first installment of Resident Evilwho directed Paul W. S. Anderson, and that so many rejoice has been given to Sony Pictures.