“It’s like a child,” reveals Kris Jenner on Olivier Rousteing

What do they have in common the Kardashian with Olivier Rousteing? In addition to the famous a and of the taste for Balmainare part of the same family. Kris Jenner said that the creative director of the maison in paris “Is like a child”.

During Paris Fashion WeekKylie Jenner was named artistic director of makeup for the show of Balmain, and for health reasons, the dollar can not attend the parade, so your mom was in your place. The momager of the clan Kardashian enjoyed the show from the first row and sat down to Eva Longoria.

When the parade ended, Kris Jenner he told a reporter WWD that Olivier is part of your family.

“Olivier is like one of my children. I feel that I have known for years. We are blessed to be a part of the army of Balmain. Always makes us feel like family from the day we met and even today. We like you a lot,” he said.

The relationship of Olivier with the Kardashian dates back to four years ago. First, Kim and Kanye starred in a campaign the male line. Kylie and Kendall engaged in the line of fall 2015, and in addition has dressed the guru of makeup in a multitude of event public as the MET Gala, 2016 and the most recent edition of the Grammys, for example.

The declaration of Kris Jenner was super special particularly because a day after we premiered the documentary of Olivier Rousteing the designer who is adopted shares his painful search of their roots.