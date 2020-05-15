It confirms the prequel of Angry, in addition to the next set of George Miller in MGM

It confirms the prequel of Angry, more next set of George Miller in MGM

The fifth anniversary of the full house winner of an Oscar from George Miller Mad Max: Fury Road is here and, as word spreads that Miller followed with a movie centered on the Imperator Furious of Charlize Theron, it seems that finally is actively developing the spin-off as a prequel. (Via Entertainment Weekly)

In an extensive oral history on the making of Mad Max: Fury Road In The New York Times, Miller spoke about his plans for the future of the franchise post-apocalyptic, which began in 1979, including the revelation that he is now working on the long-discussed film centered on Furious. The development of the project has been in process since 2015, and recently it was announced in march that Miller would meet with the best young actresses to take the role of a prequel, to know, Anya Taylor-Joy (The new mutants)

Now it has been confirmed that Theron, in fact, not re-interpret his role for the spin-off, but indicated that it considered to bring it back and use the digital technology of ageing that has become a staple in the Marvel Universe Cinematic in Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the wasp before you finally choose to re-issue the paper.

The writer / director of 75 years of age is currently waiting to go back and finish the filming of his next project Three thousand years of longing starring Tilda Swinton (The firm French) and Idris Elba (Hobbs & Shaw), who has just acquired their rights for national distribution by MGM, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Once Miller can come back and finish filming this project, which was closed due to the pandemic of global health, is seeking to do in the upcoming movie Furious.

Mad Max: fury Road, which opened in may of 2015, it is the story of Max Rockatansky, played by Tom Hardy (Beginning, The dark knight rises) Within this world of fire and blood exist two rebels on the brain that could restore order. Is Max (Hardy), a man of action and a man of few words, who seeks peace of mind after the loss of his wife and son after the chaos and Furious (Charlize Theron), a woman of action and a woman. who believes that her path to survival may be achieved if she manages to cross the desert back to their homeland. A Mad Max The prequel could show us his life in The Green Place before she started working for Immortan Joe.

Mad Max: Fury Road also starring Nicholas Hoult (Warm bodies, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hugh Keays-Byrne (Mad Max, Sleeping Beauty), Nathan Jones (Conan the barbarian, Troy), Zoe Kravitz (Divergent, X-Men: First class), Riley Keough (The fugitives, Mike magical) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Transformers: Age of Extinction)

