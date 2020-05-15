How it has grown! Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom and Katie is already a miss

Time flies and this is proof Suri Cruisethe daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who on April 18, he served 13 years.

Now yes it is clear that is a whole lady, because, besides that their looks are no longer children, their features and stature suggest that he is in full puberty.

The only biological daughter of Holmes and Cruise just be captured in a New York city park while walking her two dogs.

During this output, Suri was not accompanied by her mom, with whom he lives, but by the nanny.

What Tom Cruise? As we tell in the autumn of last year, the actor has practically no contact with her. It is true that it complies with the alimony, but does not have a relationship with your daughter.

In fact, as we tell you, almost six years ago that Tom Cruise he does not see Suri . The reason is not due to that Katie has lifted a restriction on who lives with the child, or because the small did not want to see. Here the problem is him.

Definitely Suri Cruise is no longer a little girl.

(/Backgrid/The Grosby Group/Lagenc)



The magazine US Weekly published last year an interview with a person close to the actor, which holds that Tom don’t want to see his daughter does not belong to Scientology, a religion that for more than two decades practice is the protagonist of the franchise Mission Impossible.

And that’s despite the fact that according to the agreement that you have with Katie, have the right to see the child 10 days a month, but Tom prefer not to do so for differences of faith.

And this rift between father and daughter note, even in the face of the media, who have not gotten together since 2013.

Well, such is the null relationship between the two that Tom not even was in the dinner organized by Katie for the birthday number 13 Suri.

For this special date, mother and daughter, went to dinner together with two friends of Suri a New York restaurant.