Her Hair felt strange to go out with Shawn Mendes

Without a doubt, the romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took by surprise all the fans, some even came to doubt that it was true and that it was just a marketing strategy.

However, with the passing of the months have both shown that their courtship is real and I struggled to admit their feelings, in fact, Camila he confessed that he found it difficult to adapt to his new statusbecause it felt weird to go out with him after being friends. What???

During an interview in the program “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, Camila he admitted that it was strange for her to start seeing him as your boyfriend and not as her friend, I didn’t even know if you call him by his name, by a nickname or just as “hey you”. LOL

The singer explained that they were both awkward and nervous, so it took him two months to get used to seeing him as her “baby”. Awwww! Camila he also said that both of them felt something for each other for a long time, but they were too “guys” to realize and accept it.