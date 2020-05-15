Great strategist and generous with her many lovers: so he built his myth of Catherine the Great | Pleasures

The 18 of June, will be premiered in Spain in the platform Starzplay The Great, a series on the life of Catherine the Great, Russian empress, with Elle Fanning of the protagonist. May may sound, this is not the first. Recently, Helen Mirren starred in another. In addition, since 1920, have made countless films on this monarch. Your life, complex, convoluted and with many illusions, has generated a lot of fascination. Here are some of their keys.

Intriguing and statesman

The construction of the image of Catherine begins with her marriage to the future king Peter III at the age of 16, encouraged by the tsarina Elizabeth I of Russia, with the idea that it would be a wife of little weight which would not make too much noise. In that moment, he begins his transformation from the aristocrat prussian Sofia Augusta Frederica Anhalt-Zerbst to the Grand Duchess Catherine Alekséievna of Russia. To cement the idea of a future consort devoted to the Russian people, Catherine immersed herself in the study of language and history, to such an extent that a rumour went around that he became ill of pneumonia studying barefoot in the evenings. The subtext was that she was willing to risk everything, including his health, for his people.

As consort proved to be a fiasco. But precisely because it was not suitable for a consort, but to international statesman: when you begin to understand that her husband was destined to be a king without any weight or preparation decided to take the reins palatial, he struck up alliances and forged intrigues durable. That is to say: he prepared a coup, and with an army of fourteen thousand men, and dressed as a colonel of the army, arrested her husband and stripped of the throne. Pedro abdicated virtually without resistance. A few days later he died strangled, it is not known whether with the knowledge of his wife or not. She thus became the empress Catherine.

In spite of the fragile and weak political courtesan, he managed to stay on the throne for decades, and expanded the Russian empire to the south and the west. Such was his power that when he took over the throne, his son Paul, unable to be at the height of his reign, he established the rule that no woman would be able to return to reign in Russia.

Intellectual and enlightened

The nickname of Catherine the Great was the work of Voltaire, with whom the empress held a long and fascinating correspondence. Catherine considered herself an intellectual, in addition to a statesman. Spoke several languages and was passionate about the art: it was she in charge of initiating the collection that would end up being the Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg.

His interests, among which was the architecture, the flemish painting and the design of parks and gardens, made his cut, lot of architects, philosophers, scientists, and artists. The queen acquired the complete library of Diderot and was baptized also by Voltaire as the “north Star”.

His passion for Illustration was among the best of its actions to the defence of the rights of women and their access to education, and the creation of a health system and the immunization of the population against smallpox, which seriously threatened his country. In fact, Catherine was one of the first in inoculated the vaccine to demonstrate its efficacy.

Passionate and generous

His detractors circulated a huge amount of hoaxes in life on his rampant sexual appetite to try to disprove it. Some of them have transcended until today, and neither is plausible.

Even so, it is certain that Catherine had several lovers, almost since the beginning of his reign. Historians believe that he may have had between 12 and 22 couples, who give credit to his own words: “I can Not stay even one hour without love.” Among the most relevant are the officer of the army Sergey Saltykov, more than possible father of the heir Paul I, the diplomat Charles Hanbury Williams, Stanislaus Poniatowski, the father of one of her daughters, and the officer Grigori Orlov, possible father of another of their children.

Among all, the statesman and military Gregory Potemkin was the most important, and despite the fact that their romance lasted just two years, established a long-lasting relationship until the death of him. It was a cultured man, a good counselor and a strategist, brilliant, like her. This is so, that it was Catherine who ordered him to expand the empire to the south of Russia, and together they engineered wars, treaties, and alliances with Turkey, Sweden, England, Prussia, and France.

He, in turn, advised her lovers in his absence. Your relationship, open and ambitious, was the most satisfactory of all that was Catherine. When Potemkin died, she wrote letters to his confidants in the referred to him as his “ward”, his “friend” and even your “idol”.

The differences of other kings, like Henry VIII in England, famously unceremoniously of his wives, Catherine was very generous with his lovers. All of them gave away palaces and good sums of money to spend the rest of their lives, and some took something more: Poniatowski became king of Poland thanks to Catherine, Orlov purchased the title of count, the military Zavadovski was risen through the ranks to general, and was awarded a thousand servants for life.

Despot, absolutist

The intellectual image of Catherine was calculated: I wanted to demonstrate to the Russian nobility that was not a woman decorative, or a stupid, but a monarch capable of governing with the necessary force, the time of absolute monarchs. His correspondence with european intellectuals was destined to improve his image, which had been fixed for a long time as the killer of her husband and a widow indecent. From there it embraced many causes liberals and hated some types of censorship.

But do not forget that Catherine was a monarch of absolute power and acted accordingly. Its legislative reform, applauded in their time, denied the rights of the servants, who at the time were five million people. Another example: Catherine suppressed the rights of the jewish citizens in 1785, that from and after that time passed to be considered foreign population. After they were forced to live in what is known as the settlement area, to the west of the empire -including what is today Belarus, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Ukraine and the western part of Russia – and were forbidden to get close to the big cities. It began, as well, the large stage of anti-semitism of the NINETEENTH century that resulted in the lynching mob, known as pogroms.