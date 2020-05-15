Elle Fanning dresses up as Brad Pitt and it looks the same

Elle Fanning she was the daughter of Brad Pitt in another life, or the same Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon via video call, the actress shared the following image:

Fanning explained: “Basically, we did this on the set, what we call the Doppelganger Challenge.”

Recording their new series, The Greatthe cast created the challenge along with the makeup designer who also worked on The Crown. Both sets were vying to watch the best and more similar characterizations of celebrities.

“That is Brad Pitt in its phase of beard.” she said, Fanning to Fallon.

He added that they created a chat group where they shared photos of the challenge. Elle said that the team The Great it was the winner.

The full interview:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ENJ22v_EP4(/embed)