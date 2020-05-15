Do’Green Arrow and the Canaries’ will be canceled? The protagonist already talked about it

The CW released its schedule of premieres for the season 2020-2021, indicating an approximate of when its programs to resume production even in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19.

But, there are some productions that were not confirmed, among them, Katherine McNamara spoke on ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ and if you will or not the series.

That would be one of the two spin-off of the Arrowverse, aired its pilot episode before ending the season of ‘Arrow’.

In the calendar of premieres, there was a lack of the spin-off of ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’, and a prequel is currently without a title, ‘The 100’, both with requests for the pilot.

In a telephone interview, the president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, revealed that both series are still “very much alive“in the chain.

“They are in discussions with very active to see what we can do, I have had many sessions with Warner Bros., we have a strategy involved, and we hope to be able to carry it out. But they are very alive“noted Pedowitz.

This is certainly promising news for fans of both seriesespecially because the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the immediate future of the television, while Katherine McNamara spoke on ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’.

“I have No idea, just asked the other day, and due to the state of the world and all that is going on, everything has changed. Have cancelled the interviews, no one knows what is going on. It was assumed that we won’t know until may, and now, in this moment, who knows when they will make the decisions“noted the actress.

Now McNamara just posted a picture on Instagram that says “all the love. Without layers. Have an amazing day” in which used a sweatshirt that says “love is our superpower”.

‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ would be starred by Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavywhile trying to save Star City from the brink of destruction in 2040.