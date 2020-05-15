Does Kris Jenner married in secret?

The matriarch of the Kardashian, Kris Jenner, was married in secret with her boyfriend of 39 years.

November 13, 2019 · 16:14 hs

Everything points to this controversial couple exchanged vows a few days ago, and the rumors point out that the attendees of this private ceremony they signed a confidentiality agreement.

Or Kris Jenner or your boyfriend Corey Gamble have confirmed or denied the news.

What is certain is that after 5 years of loving relationship, this pair of lovers are more united and happy than ever.

The day of the birthday of Gamble, Kris posted an image in Instagram commenting “Thank you for let us embrace one another and be a rock. Are the companion more incredible, the best friend, ‘you to death’, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for being on this crazy ride with me. I love you.”