Dennis Rodman and I had sex on all sides

The Fans

Mexico city / 28.04.2020 10:39:29





Dennis Rodman, one of the players of the NBA’s most talented and controversial history, he lived an intimate moment with his former wife for less than a year, the actress Carmen Electra, in the training center of the Chicago Bulls.

Electra, the partner of Rodman from 1998 to 1999, revealed for The Los Angeles Times the anecdote with The Worm during a free day that had all the team of the Chicago Bulls.

“One day, when the Bulls had a free day in their practices, Dennis said he had a surprise for me” says the protagonist of Baywach.

The actress continues her story, confessing in all places in which the couple, who married in Las Vegas, was intimate.

“I bandaged the eyes and hopped on to his motorcycle. When I finally removed the bandage, we are standing in the practice facility the Bullsin the central court. It was crazy, we were like two kids in a candy store, eating ice cream from the refrigerator and having sex in virtually all over the damn place: in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the pitch,” said the ex-wife of Rodman.

Rodman, during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls and his marriage to Carmen Electra, was a controversial figure because he was one of the first basketball players in dying your hair and tattooing.

Despite living a short romance with the ex power forward, Carmen Electra reminded all sides of the personality of Rodman.

“I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He always said, ‘No one understands me. Nobody catches me’. He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side, and the fun and eccentric who loved to go out and drink and wear feather boas. But on the pitch, he was a savage.”

Michael Jordan found it to Rodman with Electra

During an interview in Good Morning Americathe protagonist of the documentary series Netflix, The Last DanceMichel Jordan revealed when the couple formed by Rodman and Electra decided to go to sin city.

“We had to go to get your ass out of bed. I’m not going to tell what I had in that bed or where I was or things like that,” said Jordan.

For its part, the actress and former playmate, told her point of view of the story in Las Vegas.

“They knocked on the door and it was Michael Jordan. I hid. I didn’t want to see me as well and I got behind the couch with the sheets over you.”

ZZM