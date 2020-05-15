Debut trailer for “Zombieland 2” with original cast

* New characters appear in the second part of the story directed by Ruben Fleischer

After 10 years of the premiere of Zombieland, the original cast formed by Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin is back in the sequel of the comedy of zombies, whose trailer was revealed this Thursday.

Zombieland: Double Tap is the title of the story re-telling with the direction of Ruben Fleischer, and as writers repeated Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Its premiere is scheduled for next October.

Wichita (Stone), Columbus (Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Harrelson) and Little Rock (Breslin) come back to the post world apocalítico, and in the advancement of 2:30 minutes to see how they fight to enter the White House, which will inhabit temporarily, and will have to confront zombies that have evolved.

The developments in this first glance is the inclusion of Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson, a few surviving humans, however the most complicated thing for the group will be addressing the issues as a new and improvised family.

In the second part of Zombieland also join the cast of new faces such as Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch.

In the first film, which grossed a decade ago 102 million dollars in the entire world, four survivors try to trust one another in order to join efforts and avoid succumbing to the zombies.