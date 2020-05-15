‘Death Stranding’ releases its first trailer dubbed in Spanish

Sony has unveiled the long-awaited trailer of ‘Death Stranding‘with the voices in Spanish. The game Hideo Kojima get a PlayStation 4 the next November 8.

The cast of voice actors that features the long-awaited title has renowned names like Carlos Di Blasi, who gives voice to the famous actor Norman Reedusthat in turn gives life to the protagonist of the game, Sam Bridges.

Moreover, it also will Adelaida Lpez in the voice of Mama, to be played by Margaret Qualley; Iaki Crespo as Higgs; Rafael Azcrraga giving voice to the Die-Hardman; Fernando de Luis be Deadman; Gabi Jimnez may the voice of Cliff; Cecilia Santiago be Amlie; Juan Antonio Sainz de la Maza read the text of Heartman and Neri Hualde may voice to Fragile.

In the video game the father of the saga Metal Gear, Sam Bridges duty to travel throughout the united States to the west to reconnect the terminals Chiral Netword scattered all over the american territory.

The title is one of the games ms expected from the ao. Your own creator revel that it is a genre completely new an, da of today will find difficult to understand. “My mission is to create a genre that does not currently exist and that surprised all of them,” confes.