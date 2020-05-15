Daniel Radcliffe and Jim Gaffigan become plastic

USA, Los Angeles.- The production lively Playmobil STX Entertainment, which follows the story of agent

secret Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) that is associated with the civil (Jim

Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) after citizens begin to

disappear, released its first trailer, and fans have been amazed with the incredible

effects of the new worlds for your rescue mission.

The preview opens with a voice-over dramatic that says “some

heroes are unbreakable. Other they are unstoppable. But only one type is part of

a set portable 10 piece”. Dasher is presented as an expert agent

classic when it binds to The, a charismatic truck driver food, and

Marla, a civil intelligent and brave, to fight a secret organization

that is causing citizens of different countries will fade away in the

air.

Lino DiSalvo, known for being the animation director on Frozen and supervisor of animation in Tangledshe moved to the chair of directing this movie under the production of Moritz Borman and Timothy Burrill. The photo also features the voiceover talents of Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman and Kenan Thompson, who will arrive to the big screen in November of this year.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb-E-WUJl44(/embed)

Let us recall that months ago the company STX made several advances in the

project inspired by the classic characters of plastic that have fun several

generations of adults and children. So this week the seal film

it has started to warm up with this new breakthrough, which also shows a

little more of the plot of the tape that will appeal to adults.

This film is the first inspired by the toys and takes you to the screen

giant the great universe recognized by the darlings of the house. All

viewers will be immersed in a story full of action, comedy and

adventures, in addition to emphasis on the importance of team work, the

value of friendship and trust at the time of facing a problem.