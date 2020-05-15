Criticism of ‘once upon a time in Hollywood’, a love letter written by Tarantino

The most recent proposal of Quentin Tarantino received ten nominations at the Oscars.

Since the start of his career in the seventh art, Quentin Tarantino has surprised us with a style that is very bold and visceral. There was a time in Hollywood is not the exception; but it shows up as a different version of your classic style, something more mature and wistful for a golden age of cinema, never to return. On the occasion of his presence in all ten categories of the Oscars, we recall our critique of the film.

After the announced retirement as a director with his tenth tape, Tarantino presents us with There was a time in Hollywoodhis ninth and next-to-last feature film. The story brings together Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, in a story that mixes real elements in a concept clearly from fiction, in the style of Bastards Without Glory.

The film shows us the story of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), an actor who seeks to relaunch his career in the film industry and reach the old glory that he had. He will be supported by Cliff Booth (Pitt), his best friend and double action, who has earned a bad reputation in the industry. Not only the chemistry between this duo works wonders, the stage direction in every decision that they both share is quite dynamic. And this is only the beginning of the proposal, which later will take dyes much darker.

Inspired by the tragic murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of followers of Charles Manson, we see Robbie as the famous movie star. Although it would have been interesting to see a further roll-out of this character. the film does not superimposes the figure of Tate. To a large extent, it feels like a tribute to his legacy.

Despite its almost three hours long, the film maintains the pace all the time, largely thanks to its outstanding cast and a brilliant script. Despite her limited time on stage, the characters of Al Pacino, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning bring a lot to the construction of the story.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMdQi0twJds(/embed)

References to the cinema of the 60’s will also be present from the start, some more noticeable than others. As mentioned before, there is a certain element of melancholy in the atmosphere of There was a time in Hollywood.; but without stop being a Tarantino movie, with the dose of violence that this implies. The filmmaker is allowed to wander in the classic question “What if…?”and this time it seems to wish more than ever that it would have been as well.

(Cover image: Heyday Films)