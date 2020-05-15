Criticism: Criticism of the “Circus of Books” and “A secret love”, two remarkable documentaries Netflix

Are two portraits on the social prejudices and how to overcome them. Are life stories of couples who are not encouraged to count in many areas of social and family what they did or what they did. Are essays on how homosexuality was perceived as something unworthy and secret up to that-at full maturity – found a second and beautiful opportunity to convert these double lives that they were wearing something unique, beautiful, and worthy of being shared with others.

–Circus of Books (Usa/2019). Address: Rachel Mason. Duration: 92 minutes.

The director, Rachel Mason is the daughter of Karen and Barry Mason, a charming marriage of oldies jews of Los Angeles. In 1976, in the midst of the economic crisis, they became distributors star Hustler (very good by the testimony that brings in the film, at the age of 77, the legendary editor of this publication, Larry Flynt). After these beginnings, Karen (with a background in journalism) and Barry (a creative inventor) took over control of Circus of Books, a store porn magazines, videos and accessories that would become the nerve centre (training, entertainment, and even of intimate encounters in the attic of the local or in an alley adjacent to) the LGBT community for several decades.

The boom of the porn videos for gays (they became the major distributors in mainland), the economic success, its growing problems with the law (especially in times of puritanism of the republican government of Ronald Reagan), the spread of AIDS that had several employees and many customers as a victim and the difficulties family, by the homosexuality of one of their three children (Karen was going to a synagogue is very conservative in that it was seen as something sinful) are some of the axes of this hilarious (great the scene in which Karen goes to a fair recent business porn) but also touching documentary that goes down -along with the rise, splendor and fall of Circus of Books – the story of a family and of a community.

Intimate (at times it is like a home-movie with a producer filming and chatting with their siblings and their parents) and political (Karen becomes with time in tesonera activist), this is a film that is far more profound and all-encompassing than it seems.

–A secret love (Secret Love, United States/2020). Address: Chris Bolan. Duration: 81 minutes.

Ryan Murphy (yes, the Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, Pose and Hollywood) and Jason Blum (yes, from the factory of horror Blumhouse) make up the odd couple of the producers of this first documentary of Chris Bolan, which reconstructs the incredible and moving story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, two women who lived together for more than… oh, 70 years! without telling his family.

Terry -that came to be a professional player of baseball in the pioneer league for women in the sport – was installed in Chicago next to Pat and -while for almost all the world were just a few roomates – to an intimate circle were the couple who were always. Newly on the end of their lives they were able to “come out of the closet”, tell their family canadians (who take the news matter-of-factly), and even get married in a ceremony at home.

What is important, however, are not so much the facts in themselves (quite friendly and curious, by the way), but the feeling intimate to be witnesses of a beautiful love story that lasted in time, transcending the fears, the paranoia, the hiding and the social prejudices. The director -as was the case with the previously reviewed Circus of Books– it is a family member (a nephew-grandson of Terry) and the spirit of the home-movie is again very present. Bright, simple, clear, charming, irresistible, A secret love is a demonstration of the best that has Netflix these days is their catalog of documentaries.

