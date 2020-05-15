Coronavirus board to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes streaming

The singer Shawn Mendes also joined the initiative to offer a little show streaming before the crisis by coronavirus, and delighted thousands of users to sing some of his hits along with Camila’s Hair.

The canadian with the #TogetherAtHome began its transmission at around 16:00 hours, accompanied by an acoustic guitar played with Camila, who is also his romantic partner, issues such as “Havana” and “Miss”.

The couple also took the opportunity to ask their fans to nurture and be patient with the situation, which they will very soon improve.

The singer had previously shared a message and a video on the situation that the world lives because of the pandemic Covid-19.

“Hello, I know that times are scary right now, but I just wanted to talk with all of you. Please, stay safe and be sure to take care of each other and yourselves. It is very important to maintain a mentality healthy during all this. Give yourself the patience and the love you deserve…”.

Also read: Covid-19: Czech the calendar of concerts via streaming

rad