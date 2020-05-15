Christina Aguilera is happy for Moulin Rouge in Broadway

After it was announced that 18 years after the premiere of Moulin Rougethe movie musical that starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, come to the Broadway stage, people went crazyto such a degree that the tickets are sold out for the next few weeks of August.

So some celebrities such as Christina Aguilera38-year-old they could not hide their excitement for the premiere of this musical in the most famous street of Manhattan, she collaborated in 2001 to create the soundtrack of the tape.

So the singer took to his Twitter account to express his happiness and he shared a snippet of the video Lady Marmalade, song that plays along to Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink.

“One of my collaborations all-time favorite!, Welcome to Broadway, Moulin Rouge!!!”wrote Aguilera.

In this version in the theater, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, will be the main characters of this musical history.