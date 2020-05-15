Christina Aguilera in the beginning: the photo where the rebellion prevailed and pulled out the shirt, mommie!

Christina Aguilera is the american singer that more significance it has had since its inception. But do you know how it started? His life was marked by the break of the rules!

Since she was a child, Christina Aguilera was present in the music. In 1998, he recorded part of the soundtrack of the Disney movie “Mulan”.

Then, he went solo and brought out his first album called “Christina Aguilera” (1999), and even today is well loved by the world, returning with the X Tour.

His youth, no one forgets it: Christina caraterizó for being a famous without hairs in the tongue and the photos she did for magazines or covers of albums were a reflection of this.

Wow! Christina Aguilera was always considered a woman diosísima but this photo is perhaps not the expected. Do not you liked the t-shirt, Christina?