Christina Aguilera announces new album and shares first single in advance

Six years after his last delivery, Christina Aguilera officially announces his return with the release of their sixth studio album, Liberationthat will come the next June 15.

Along with this announcement, the pop diva shared the first single from breakthrough, entitled Accelerate and that counts with the collaboration of Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The topic is also co-produced by Kanye West, who is also credited as lyricist and composer. The video clip has been directed by Zoey Grossman.





Judging by the advances in audio-visual of the artist in social networks, the new album promises to be the most personal and heartfelt of his career. “I feel that in life, when you get to a place where you feel very comfortable and routine, then you already know that you have to stop and start from scratch,” he said in a recording that makes a small preview of what is to come.









The repertoire of the album includes the topics Liberation, Searching For Maria, Maria, Sick Of Sittin’, Dreamers, Fall In Line next to Demi Lovato, Right Moves along Keida and Shenseea, Like I Do, Deserve, Twice, I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude), Accelerate next to Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, Pipe, Masochist and Unless It’s With You.















