Charlize Theron promotes the campaign against the mistreatment of #TogetherForHer

(EFE).- The actress Charlize Theron is the driving force behind the campaign #TogetherForHer Together for her) against the mistreatment of women, an experience suffered when I was a child in the first person, a flag that have also joined Christina Aguilera, Michelle Pfeiffer or Viola Davis.

But it is not the only proposal to support the cause against the mistreatment of women by a popular character, the singer Rihanna, through her foundation also promotes aid to solve a problem that he suffered some years ago from her partner.

Charlize Theron grew up on a farm in Johannesburg, where he lived, as has counted a long time after, with the violence.

In an interview in 2017, the protagonist of “Scandal” (“Bombshell”) were revealed as one night, in 1991, his mother, victim of ill-treatment, shot his father in self-defense, an incident that resulted in her death.

“My father was so drunk that I should not even have had the strength to walk when he entered the house with a gun,” he said in a conversation with public radio american NPR.

“My mother and I were in my room relying on the door so that he could not enter. He took a step back and fired through the door three times,” added the winner of an Oscar, didn’t reach any of the projectiles was a “miracle”.

Theron explained that this type of things are saved in the family, with the damage that this entails, but she decided to make it public because “the more you talk about these things the more we realize that we are not alone”.

Your own personal life is the fact that the actress wants to alleviate the situation and to give visibility to a problem that many women, that the confinement house by a coronavirus has caused the cases to increase and to live in solitude.

“During this global crisis is unprecedented, we are told that we refugiemos in the safety of our homes, but what happens if our homes are not safe?”, writes the actress in her social networks, where shows that for the millions of women and children around the world that live with their abuser, the home can be dangerous”.

A circumstance that is aggravated before the COVID-19 so that through her foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) and Entertainment Industry Foundation attempt to alleviate the situation for which they have earmarked $ 500,000 (463.985 euros) “to support women,” says the protagonist of “Monster”.

“Our war cry is the following: join us to show the women that suffer domestic violence that they are not alone: we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer”, concludes the actress who has generated accessions of companions of profession as Kristen Stewart or Reese Witherspoon who appreciates your effort for the “highlight” of this situation.

With the intention of combating domestic violence, singer Rihanna has also activated through its foundation, the Clara Lionel (the name of her grandmother) a protocol of assistance to battered women, to which has joined the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

Both have allocated $ 4.2 million (around 3.8 million euros) to provide, during ten weeks, support, including shelter, food and counseling to those people and their children that “domestic violence” in Los Angeles (united States) at a time, that “the shelters are full and the incidents are on the increase”.

The singer also lived in first person the abuse during her relationship with singer Chris Brown, moments in which it is photographed with bruises on the face. EFE

