Charlize Theron promotes the campaign against the mistreatment of #TogetherForHer | Society

The actress Charlize Theron is the driving force behind the campaign #TogetherForHer Together for her) against the mistreatment of women, an experience suffered when I was a child in the first person, a flag that have also joined Christina Aguilera, Michelle Pfeiffer or Viola Davis.

But it is not the only proposal to support the cause against the mistreatment of women by a popular character, the singer Rihanna, through her foundation also promotes aid to solve a problem that he suffered some years ago from her partner.