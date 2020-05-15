Cara Delevingne defends Ashley Benson in the midst of rumors of romance with G-Eazy

The model does not want anyone to hurt his ex.
The past may 6, E! News confirmed that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ended up after two years of dating, and just one year after having publicly confirmed their relationship.
Days later, it was learned that the star of Carnival Row he was partying with his closest friends, and a source of E! News said that Face is met with Margaret Qualley, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Alex Fine for a pool party in Los Angeles.
Clearly the protagonist of Pretty Little Liars it has also sought to clear his mind with her own friends, but after seeing her showing quite affectionate with G-Eazy began running the rumors of romance, and the haters were not slow to attack it in social networks.
This is where Face intervened, and asked all to stop the wave of criticism with Ashley.
Check out the video above with all the details!
Before his break everything seemed to be fine between Delevingne and Benson, especially the march 17, when the actress Suicide Squad posted a video of the couple recreating a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians for Tik Tok.
Like his ex, Ashley has remained quiet about the separation.
Last October, Cara described herself as the “girl luckiest in the world” thanks to Ashley.
“It is very nice to have someone in my life that support me so much and I love you,” she told E! News on the red carpet of the Awards #GirlHero 2019.