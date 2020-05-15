Camila Mendes trollea Charles Melton

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are two of the protagonists of the successful series Riverdale of Netflixand after months of living together in the recording set, we knew better and love appeared between them, the two fell in love and now they form a beautiful couple, the same thing has happened with Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

Through social networks, both always share their day-to-day with several videos, photos and messages that entertain a number of their fans, the majority of these records are super fun and this weekend was no different.

mine A publication shared by camilla mendes (@camimendes) the 7 Oct, 2018 12:11 PDT





Camila Mendes and Charles Melton they walk or travel in a car with some friends, where they all seemed to be playing with some stickers of Instagram. Camila has Published several photos of the moment with several stickers pasted on various parts of the car, even in the face of Charles Meltonthat was one of those who were sleeping on the trip.

The actress came up in the stories a photo of Melton asleep very deeply with a sticker stuck on his cheek where he said ‘Tired’ HAHA poor… and in addition to that, he posted a selfie where Charles Melton appears in the background and her with a sticker on the front, which caused laughter from many of the fans of the couple. They do not hold… always making us laugh!