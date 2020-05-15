Camila Mendes reveals her secrets to looking beautiful

Camila Mendes he managed to find his own style of hair despite the fact that the women in your family have one completely different: super-straight and healthy. She is a fan to keep the essence natural, so only resort to using the curler a bit to perfect it.

To get a look like yours, it’s recommended that you first curl the bottom and then the top. Subsequently apply a little serum-anti-frizz-for which everything is in its place.

Camila Mendes how to enter Riverdale as Veronica, it was all a show to decide how he should wear his hair. There was a big debate about whether it should take the hair curly or straight, in the end opted for curly and dye it black.

Camila Mendes is of eyebrows rebels, so I used the gel for eyebrows Anastasia Beverly Hills to keep everything in place and give them shape, a product 100% recommended by her. Something that is never missing in the bag Camila Mendes it is a balm with ink Sulwhasoo, a spell-checker Glassier and the base of Giorgio Armani with that said to be obsessed.