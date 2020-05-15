Barack Obama reflects on the death of Kobe Bryant

Share Tweet Share Share Email



As part of the festivities of the weekend All-Star the NBA, the former president Barack Obama reflected on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Speaking on the Brunch of News of the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker, Obama said that the death of Bryant is “something that I know many are still dealing”.

Obama and Bryant had a friendly relationship off the pitch, with David Axelrod on CNN’s sharing a story about the time that the legend of The los Angeles Lakers was invited to Washington DC for a game collection to celebrate the 49th birthday of Obama in 2010:

“Widely known as a defender, tenacious, Bryant took exception to a joke because no one was protecting the host of the game, and the president was getting away with it. Then, Kobe called two of the stars of the NBA by a small and gentle whiplash.

“‘Hey, you and you!’ he said, pointing to Chris Paul and Derek Fisher, two of the street vendors of ball most notorious of the league. “The two small MFs more bad of the league and will not come near to seven feet of that type. Let’s play some ball!”

Look at what Barack Obama said

It was a moving and emotional moment at the @NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch when former President @BarackObama spoke about Kobe Bryant. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/mC81HNVXuV — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 15, 2020

The NBA celebrates the memory of Bryant this weekend in Chicago. Everyone in the team of Giannis Antetokounmpo will use the shirt number 24 in honor of Kobe. The team LeBron James will wear number 2 in honor of Gianna Bryant.

Both t-shirts also will have a patch with nine stars in memory of the nine people who died in the crash of the helicopter on 26 January, including Kobe and Gianna.

The all-Star Game Sunday will be decided by a target score determined by taking the total points of the winning team in the first three quarters and adding 24.

Obama has been participating in the All-Star festivities of the NBA, waving to the players in the Rising Stars Game Friday during an event for NBA Cares.


















