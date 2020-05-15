Barack And Michelle Obama Are Doing In-Line Readings Of Short Stories ‘To Give All You Parents A Break’

The former President Barack Obama and former First Lady, Michelle Obama, knows how much parents need a break these days, so that Thursday, there was an online story time to give the kids something to do. Barack Obama posted a video on Twitter on Thursday, with a caption about how he and Michelle wanted to help parents out by providing some good entertainment for their children.

In the video, the obamas took turns reading from a book called The Word Collector. The former president said in the video that he chose the book because it shows “the transformative power of words.” He continued by saying, “I love words.” The story is about a child who makes a book of memories of all the new words he hears.

Although this is the first time that Obama has made a online to story hour for children to stay stuck at home during the pandemic, was not the first time that Michelle Obama had made an online story time. On April 20, Obama made an Instagram posting announcing that she would be reading some of their favorite children’s books on-line. She said that she was partnering with PBS Kids to make a four-week story time series. The videos of Obama’s reading of some of his most beloved children books streaming PBS Kids Facebook page and the videos that have been added to their YouTube page also.

View this message in Instagram As a young parent, I found so much joy in rediscovering my favorite children’s books with my daughters. The time that I spent reading with them, creating voices of our favorite characters, and with pride as they began to recognize the words and read, is something I still appreciate to this day. As First Lady, I had the privilege of sharing my love of stories with children everywhere, and today, I have the pleasure of choosing again with “The Gruffalo”—my first read-along what will be a four-week series with @PBSKids and @PenguinRandomHouse. I hope that you’ll tune in today with his family at 12pm ET on PBS Kids YouTube channel or Facebook page! A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on April 20, 2020 at 8:38 am PDT

In the post, Obama talked about how one of his favorite parts of being a young mother was rediscovering their favorite books with their daughters. The former first lady shared that some of their best memories with their daughters focused all the time that I spent reading together, bringing beloved characters to life. He added that some of his proudest moments as a mother when her daughters started to read it with her.

Obama’s readings of stories with PBS Kids airs every Monday at 12 pm EST from April 20 to May 11. The last hour of the story that aired on Monday. Obama read The Gruffalo, There is a Dragon in Your Book, Miss Maple’s Seeds, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar for the series. The videos of all the readings of short stories can be found in the PBS Kids YouTube channel.

The obamas are not the only celebrities doing in-line readings of short stories to give to the parents and to break and give the kids something to do during these difficult times.

Storyline Online it is a library of videos of celebrities reading children’s books. Celebrities such as Kristen Bell, Rashida Jones, Bradley Whitford, Sarah Silverman, and Haylie Duff everything can be heard in the reading of the classics and some more obscure titles.

The web site LAistput a list of celebrities that have been hosting on-line, reading of short stories, including Dolly Parton’s, read bedtime stories, Weigh Burton reading selections from his podcast twice a week, and Patrick Stewart’s reading of a sonnet a day on Twitter. He also mentioned the Store Stories project of Save The Children, Amy Adams, Jennifer Gardner, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robin Wright, and B. J. Novak are participating.

For parents who are overwhelmed with finding a way to keep your children entertained while they are trapped in the house, these online celebrity readings of stories are a gift from heaven.