Apocalypse, Olivia Munn will be Psylocke

MADRID, 14 Apr. (CulturaOcio)

The american actress Olivia Munn is the latest addition to the film X-Men: Apocalypsethe new delivery of the saga mutant will be directed by Bryan Singer and will hit theaters in may of next year.

Again it was the own Singer who, through his account of Instagram, announced that Munn will be joining the very large cast the new installment of the franchise to play Psylocke(Mariposa Mental), a mutant with telepathic powers.

The actress will face and that will be their challenge most ambitious up to now on the big screen, after having participated in productions such as Deliver us from evil, Magic Mike or the most recent Mordecai with Johnny Depp. Also we saw in tv series such as Perfect Couples or the acclaimed The Newsroom.

The character of Psylocke has already appeared briefly in the film X-Men: The final decision, third of the original trilogy, played by Mei Melançon. It is a complex figure and in the comics has been one of the horsemen of the Apocalypse, so there’s no guarantee of that in this new release is going to be on the side of good or evil.

In X-Men: Apocalypse, the young Patrol X will face his greatest threat to date: The Apocalypse Oscar Isaac. This will conclude the trilogy of the mutants of the First generation, a final chapter may also have some surprise guests, such as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Gámbito (Channing Tatum), which will also have individual films.

OLD ACQUAINTANCES AND NEW FACES

The cast lead by Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and James McAvoy (Charles Xavier). We will also look to Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Rondador Nocturno) Ben Hardy (Angel). Plus Ian McKellen will return to the franchise as Magneto and the already mentioned Isaac to be the villain Apocalypse.

X-Men: Apocalypse will be directed by Bryan Singer and written by Mike Dougherthy, Dan Harris and Simon Kinberg. The filming has started this month of April in Montreal and hit theaters may 27, 2016.