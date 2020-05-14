WTA | Simona Halep are released in the 2020 to add to its 20th title

The Romanian Simona Halep, the first favorite, won for the second time the title of the tournament in Dubai after beating the kazakhstani Elena Rykabina (3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) to premiere his track record of this year and raise twenty the number of trophies along his career. Halep staged a creditable comeback against an opponent on a roll. Is Rybakina one of the players more in shape of course. Took it to the limit to Halep, one of the best in the circuit, which accumulates as a dozen titles, including two Grand Slam which includes three other final losses.

Halep took two and a half hours to turn around a match that began twisted after the good start of Rybakina, nineteenth player in the world in Dubai was contesting his third final of the course. Won the Hobart and lost in Shenzhen. Rushing the conquest of his third trophy because last year they won in Bucharest. However, the Kazakh could not stop the improvement of Halep in the second duel between the two. In the previous, in Wuham (China) in 2019, the Kazakh counts as winning as the Romanian retired in the tenth game.

Halep, a second player in the ranking female, balanced the situation to sign with solvency the second part. It was also stronger in the final, resolved in the tiebreaker. The Romanian tennis player already has his first title of the season in Dubai, which he also won in 2015.