With 21 years of age, Elle Fanning will be a member of the jury in Cannes

With only 21 years of age, the actress and american model Elle Fanning will be a member of the jury of the next edition of the Cannes Film Festivalone of the encounters film more important in the world.

Along with the actress and director Burkina Faso Maimouna N’diayeto the writer and editor american Kelly Reichardt and the Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, as well as the movie maker Greek Yorgos Lanthimosthe Polish Pawel Pawlikowskithe French scriptwriter Robin Campillo.

This selection of the jury complies with guidelines that it has recently been raised by the festival, which respond to issues such as the inclusion and diversity. There are four men and four women from seven different nationalities.

The presence of Fanning, perhaps one of the members of the jury more young people, is a symptom of the transformations that live this encounter films that have as starting point the claims of specific members of the industry. On the one hand, the arrival of “new blood” young directors that will refresh the vision and the pulse of the filmmaking and they are counter-balanced by views that sometimes can be out of date.

On the other hand, the equitable participation in terms of gender in the members of the jury, a situation that is a result of various claims on the part of directors, producers and artists that have claimed a greater presence of women in various fields of industry.

In this regard, Cannes has become one of the most important platforms for dialogue on the participation and representation of women in the film industry. We remember the statements of Jessica Chastain when he was a member of the jury of this contest. “I think that if we include more narrators, we get in the film more women like that I see in my everyday life.”

Last year the president of the jury Cate Blanchett, headed a march and demonstration in which a group of 82 women marched together for the encarpetado to promote gender equality in the film industry and put an accent on the low participation of women in the history of the competition. Among these is told Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay,Lea Seydoux!, Marion Cotillard, Salma Hayek, Sofia Boutella, Patty Jenkins and, the recently deceased Agnès Varda who in this edition is the image of the porter official.

Elle Fanning, is an american actress and model who made her film debut at the age of two years old in the movie I Am Sam, to interpret the stage of baby from the main character, which was played by her sister Dakota Fanning. In his recent appearances is the tape The demon Neon the Danish Nicolas Winding Refn, the biopic of the writer Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour; is expected to return in the lead role of Aurora in the aftermath of Maleficent next to Angelina Jolie.

