What’s new with Christina Aguilera will not be made to pray | Music

If you’re a fan total Christina Aguilera you’ll be pleased to know that you will not have to wait another six years to hear new material from the diva pop.

Between Lotus and Liberation he spent more than half a decade. Too much time for the hardcore fans of Xtina. But that’s not going to happen again, at least so say the ‘recent highlights’ information surrounding the artist.

The singer herself confirmed on social media last August that had to discard a lot of material from their seventh studio album and that their intention was to regain some topics, whether in a concert of your tour or making a second part of Liberation.

Well, it all seems to indicate that the pop star more interested in making a Liberation 2.0.

The Twitter account @AccessXtina has recently confirmed that Christina Aguilera has plans to bring out a new release to principles of 2019. By all accounts, was the singer herself who revealed this great news during a meeting at one of the concerts Liberation Tour.

Should I launch a second part of Liberation or, on the contrary, work on something completely new?

