What takes the salad favorite of Miranda Kerr? So she regained her figure after her last pregnancy

Although a long time ago, which left the runway, what is certain is that Miranda Kerr he could return to the career which gave him fame without problem because it has managed to maintain its spectacular figure without the passage of time to make much of a dent in it.

During all the years that he served as a model, which always was among the best regarded, kept a few habits of food and physical exercise healthy now, converted into a successful entrepreneur, has not abandoned.

Miranda Kerr has always looked a spectacular figure. (EFE)

Thanks to that, to retrieve the figure after her pregnancies it was relatively simple. Kerr has been mother on three occasions, the last of them to only seven monthswhen her husband, Evan Spiegel, and she was welcomed by Thousands, the small house.

The importance of food

Miranda has always declared supported to lead a life as healthy as possible and in regards to your power things are no different.

For her, the ideal is start the day with a glass of water with lemon, a refreshing drink and hydrating with that you get also a lot of vitamin C, it takes nothing more to get up.

Usually eat your breakfast, a green smoothie, toasted gluten-free bread with avocado or pancakes oatmeal and banana breakfast preferred to take along his eldest son. “I love them because they are healthy and it because they are delicious”, she counted to ‘Insider’.

Both the lunch and dinner try to eat healthy, always with organic products, which have not been genetically modified.

Your salad favorite

One of their favorite dishes is the chicken, roast it very slowly, with a full saladso much so that you served at your wedding with the founder of Snapchat.

Miranda has made it clear that, at the time of eating, you want the ingredients to be nutritious. That’s why in your salads flees from the lettuce type iceberg, of little nutritional value.

She prefers to opt for the spinach or cabbagethey are in fact two of the main ingredients of the salad with which you hold your figure. Also carries cucumber, olives, halloumi cheese, celery, parsley, cilantro, sunflower seeds and pine nuts.

So the flavors are perfectly integrated, Miranda assures that it is best to chop it all very finely and the seasoning used lemon juice.

Although your diet does not accommodate neither the sugar nor the wheat, model it allows for some quirks once in a whileespecially if your grandmother prepared pavlova, a type of cake made with meringue.