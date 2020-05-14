Such a day as today April 20, 1920 open in Antwerp (Belgium) the VI Olympiad of the Modern Era, first after World War I that were closed on September 12 and featured the participation of 29 countries and 2.561 athletes,

Years later, April 20, 1999, teenagers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold entered with a mask in high school Columbine in Denver, Colorado, firing automatic weapons and throwing homemade bombs that killed 13 people and wounded 24 before the two students suicidaran. Had originally planted two bombs homemade in the cafeteria and plotting to kill students as they fled the building, when the bombs fail to explode when they entered the school and began the massacre. Do you want to know more? Find out what happened to the April 20.

What happened on April 20?

In Spain

1862: in Barcelona reopens the Lyceum after the reconstruction is motivated by the fire that destroyed the 9 of April of the previous year.

1866: Madrid begin the works of construction of the National Library.

1897: in Barcelona enters into force the Decree of Aggregation, according to which the municipalities of Grace, San Martín de Provensals, and San Andrés de Palomar, San Gervasio de Cassolas, Sants and Les Corts are integrated in the city.

1898: in Madrid you can produce demonstrations against the united States for its intervention in the War in Spain declared him to Cuba.

1913: in San Sebastian is the opening of the School’s Military Officer.

1917: the king Alfonso XIII called the liberal Manuel Garcia Prieto to form a Government.

1917: in Barcelona, the College of Physicians sent a complaint to the Governor because the city did not analyze the daily water consumption.

1929: the dictatorial Government decreed the closure of the University of Barcelona ―as he had done in Madrid― due to the growing student agitation.

1934: the Cortes approved the Law on Amnesty.

1935: in Lorca occur clashes between peasants because of the scarcity of water.

1936: Athletic Bilbao wins the Spanish Football League.

1961: shooting the film El Cid, Anthony Mann, played by Charlton Heston and Sophia Loren.

1963: in Madrid, is executed by the communist Julián Grimau.

1971: the tennis player Manuel Santana is sentenced to two months of arrest for hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving his car at top speed to the allowed.

1990: the venezuelan writer Arturo Uslar Pietri is awarded with the Prize Prince of Asturias of the Letters.

1990: in Barcelona, prince Felipe begins his first official visit to Catalonia, of four days duration.

1990: in the maternity ward of the Hospital Universitario Valle de Hebrón, in Barcelona, a woman gives birth to sextillizos.

1992: in Seville (Spain) is the opening of the Universal Exhibition of Seville.

In the world

1871: in the united States declares a civil rights law that suppresses the group of apartheid, the Ku Klux Klan. Anyway the apartheid’s official end in 1965.

1882: in Wiesbaden (Germany) founded the German Society of Internal Medicine, with the name of the Congress of Internal Medicine.

1902: in France, the scientists Pierre and Marie Curie refine radium chloride.

1915: in the framework of the First World War, the Treasury minister, David Lloyd George, requires that you pass to the war economy.

1949: in New Jersey (united States) is the first test of a Talgo train, which was designed by the Spanish engineer Alejandro Goicoechea.

1962: after an offer of peace by the IRA, the british Government decided to free the prisoners of the irish people convicted of terrorism.

1965: people’s republic of China offers its support to North Vietnam against american aggression.

1992: at Wembley stadium in London performed the Freddie Mercury tribute for Aids prevention, involving the remaining members of Queen, and guest artists such as George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Lisa Stansfield, Paul Young, Guns N Roses, Elton John, Robert Plant, Metallica, and Seal, among others.

1998: in the united States, Bill Gates (president of the multinational computer Microsoft presents its new Windows 98 operating system.

1999: in the High School of Columbine (united States), two students murdered 12 students and 1 teacher and then commit suicide (High School Massacre Columbine).

2003: in Beijing, the chinese authorities allowed the detection of 339 cases of sars.

2003: in south Africa killed four Spanish tourists crash their plane.

2011:- adoption of Resolution 1977 of the Security Council of the United Nations.

2017: occurs the Attack of Paris 2017.

Who was born on the 20th of April?

In Spain

1893: Joan Miró, a painter.

1923: José Barea Tejeiro, economist.

1927By : Pedro Beltran, screenwriter, and actor.

1935: Mario Camus, film director.

1936: Alfonso de Borbón y Dampierre, political.

1940: Inocencio Arias, a diplomat.

1940: Pilar Miro, film director.

1940: Miquel Roca, political.

1955: Juan Carlos Aparicio, political.

1955By : Elena Benarroch, entrepreneur.

1955: Jose Conde, actor and model.

1963: Champi Herreros, a motorcycle rider.

1963: Fermin Muguruza, musician.

1964: Serafín Zubiri, singer.

1984: Barbara Lennie, Spanish actress.

In the world

1893: Harold Lloyd, american actor.

1923: Tito Puente, american musician of jazz.

1937: George Takei, american actor.

1941: Ryan O’neal, american actor.

1949: Jessica Lange, american actress.

1950: Sergio Cabrera, filmmaker colombian.

1951: Luther Vandross, american singer.

1972: Carmen Electra, american actress.

1983: Miranda Kerr, model, australian.

Horoscope: What zodiac sign are those born on the 20th of April?

Aries

Who died the 20 of April ?

In Spain

1865: Braulio Foz, writer and politician.

1909By : Manuel Penella Raga, composer.

1927: Enrique Simonet, painter

2001: Antonio Asensio, editor.

2003: Luis Alonso Luengo, writer and academic.

In the world

1991: Don Siegel, director and producer american.

1992: Benny Hill, british comedian.

1993: Cantinflas (Mario Moreno), actor and comedian mexican.

2007: Andrew Hill, american pianist of jazz.

2018: Avicii, DJ, producer, and remixer Swedish (n. 1989).

What is celebrated on the 20th of April?

Day of the Chinese Language in the United Nations