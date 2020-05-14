“We live in a world that is increasingly reactionary”

Long ago they stopped referring to it as “the little sister of Dakota Fanning”. His career, after all, justifies itself: it has not yet 20 years old and has already worked with directors the likes of David Fincher, J. J. Abrams, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Nicolas Winding Refn. ‘The seduction’ it is the second collaboration of Elle Fanning with Sofia Coppola.

The film is based on the same story that ‘The seducer’ (1971). Why do you think that it is necessary to tell it again? Respect fully the 1971 film, but in the original story, the women were portrayed as strong characters and deep, and the film of Don Siegel became something akin to a disturbing. Instead, we wanted to recreate the experience of those women who lived in the southern united States in the NINETEENTH century. After having been educated to serve men, suddenly, they saw how they were going to the war and had to fight to survive on their own.

To what extent speech ‘seduction’ of this despite being set in the past? The situation of women in the society not just to be equal, and what is worse is that we live in a world that is increasingly conservative and reactionary. Need more movies like ‘The seduction’, in which women cannot get enough and decide to take action. As women, we need to say “enough” more often.

This is the second film, which rolls to the orders of Sofia Coppola. What role has played in her career? During the filming of ‘Somewhere’, Sofia became someone very close to me, something like an older sister. And, to date, this film is perhaps the most important of my career. Roll it made me feel quite free in front of a camera. I understood that the movies could be done completely independently, based only on the creativity and criteria of industrial to take care of. ‘Seduction’ is also very special for me, for other reasons.

What? Especially because it is my first role as an adult. When I had just turned 18, and for the first time I didn’t have to be accompanied by my mother during the filming. And it is also the first film in which don’t take a young lady, innocent; my character has a side wicked wonderful. In addition, my relationship with Sofia has evolved: now we are two great friends.

In the professional field, and for many years lived in the shadow of her sister Dakota, but not anymore. How have you lived this process? Dakota I owe it all. If she hadn’t started doing movies before I did, right now I would not be an actress. People seem to want to provoke us so we feel jealous of each other or compete among ourselves, but that’s not going to happen. There is No one in this world whom I want to see succeed more than Dakota, and she feels the same about me.

Carries on the business of film almost since he was born. How would you explain the difficulties of growing up in front of the cameras? From the beginning I worked to protect myself from the most harmful of fame. Perhaps what has cost me is to assume that there are many people who are fixed on me and take me as an aesthetic model or of conduct. It is for this reason that until very recently was not even on the social networks. It is very important to be careful with the values you instill through them. I am concerned about, for example, the ideal of beauty and perfection that Instagram encourages, because it does not correspond at all with reality.