Trump asks question to Obama for supposed conspiracy theory

The president of the united States, Donald Trump, he called on the Senate to investigate his predecessor, Barack Obamaon a supposed conspiracy theory that, according to the representative republican carried on by his opponents, democrats against.

To six months of hotly contested elections that will seek re-election, Trump broke an unwritten rule in Washington that presidents and former presidents to avoid public disputes, calling for Obama to testify on what it called ‘Obamagate’.

The ‘Obamagate’that alludes to the Watergate scandal that pushed the republican, Richard Nixon, to resign the White House in 1974, is based on that the Obama administration and a “deep State” that operated in parallel they tried to sink the presidency of Trump from investigations of his contacts with Russian entities.

“Just do it”, tweeted Trump, addressing the senator, Lindsey Graham, one of his republican allies more loyal and who chairs the powerful Senate judiciary committee.

“The first person you would call to testify about the greatest political crime and scandal in the history of the united States, by FAR, is former president Obama,” said Trump.

Shortly afterObama seemed to respond to him on Twitter, writing simply: “Vote”.

But Graham responded to the idea of a Trump, to declare the site informative Political: “I don’t think that it is time for you to do that. I don’t know if that is possible.”

Trump will continue, however, pushing their idea of the ‘Obamagate’, while seeking to excite your base right before the presidential elections of 3 November.

Among the figures to which it points Trump is now Obama’s vice president Joe Biden, his likely opponent is democratic in November.

The conspiracy theory of the ‘Obamagate’ seeks to challenge a two-year investigation led by the special prosecutor, Robert Mueller about the contacts of Trump in Russia.

Mueller determined that Trump and his election campaign had extensive ties, sometimes turbid, with the russians, and that Moscow interfered directly in the election of 2016 to harm the democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. But Mueller said there was strong evidence of collusion between the parties parties.

Trump asked to punish those who encouraged this research, describing the entire matter as a “hoax”.

Graham said, “very concerned about the precedent that would be set up to call a former president” to testify, but he promised to hold hearings in June on the research on Russia and Trump.